His BMF series on Starz is becoming just as, if not more, talked about as Power, further solidifying 50 Cent as a producing force in the television arena. The Rap mogul has moved from the booth to the boardroom and he has been sharing new shows for years. They've taken over airwaves to become some of the most popular series on the small screen, and Fif is apparently setting his sights on new ideas with Nicki Minaj.

Recently, 50 Cent visited Renaissance Man with Jalen Rose and answered a few spitfire questions. He was asked about a rapper that doesn't have an acting career who he believes should. After taking moment to think about the perfect response, 50 Cent answered, "DaBaby."



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Then, Rose asked him if he would ever star in a romantic comedy, and if so, who would he want to do a love scene with. "Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with," said Fif. "I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. I mean, she does sh*t—she's tougher and being like this...but she's being an asshole because she's telling you you're not going to take advantage of her."

Minaj hasn't responded to 50 Cent's suggestion, but it would be interesting, to say the least, to see these two cast as lovers in a rom-com. Check out Fif talking about Minaj and more below.