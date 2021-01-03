50 Cent showed love to Nicki Minaj's new son on social media and says he's got his own nickname for the newborn.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Look at them cheeks, we got another I would say south side but this baby rich. Look at him I think he know he rich already," 50 wrote on Instagram. "Y'all can call him papa bear but I'm calling him Richie Rich."

Minaj first revealed the Papa Bear nickname for her son with an Instagram post recently.

Relating to 50's point, Minaj recently shared that she has already purchased a Fenti stroller for her son: "Just so happens that I already had the exact same stroller. It’s my fave. Love you, Silvia. Thank you for everything #FendiPrintsOnMySonToo," she wrote on IG.

Minaj recently discussed sharing her first Christmas with her son and the challenges of parenting: