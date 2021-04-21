50 Cent's media empire continues to expand, and while he has primarily operated within the television medium, it would appear that the mogul's latest endeavor will take him back to the big screen. A report from Billboard confirms that 50 will be both starring and executive producing the upcoming Lionsgate film Free Agents, described as a "sports heist thriller" from director Deon Taylor.

Based on a brief plot summary from the initial report, Free Agents will center around a young football player who finds himself involved in a crime ring alongside several of his teammates. 50 Cent is said to play a "veteran linebacker who pulls the young player into his dangerous scheme to get back at league owners." From the sound of it, Fif will be playing the film's antagonist, though it's possible that he could be framed as an antihero of sorts depending on how things play out.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Director Deon Taylor shared a few words on Fif's casting, praising the rapper's acting chops. "50 has been legendary in all ways," he declares. "I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in. I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

Fif himself seemed particularly excited about the big announcement, taking to Instagram to celebrate. "Oh yeah, it’s lit," he captions. "you know i’m working. Green Light Gang let’s Go." It should be noted that 50 has a long and fruitful working relationship with Lionsgate, who owns the cable network Starz -- home to Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IIII: Raising Kanan, as well as the upcoming Black Mafia Family series.

As of now, Free Agents has yet to receive a release date.

