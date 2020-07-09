50 Cent did his best impression of a WWE Superstar last night, throwing tables, chairs, and anything he could find to thwart off somebody who has apparently pressed him in the past.

The rapper was enjoying his evening at the Edgewater Commons Mall in New Jersey when a fight broke out. Fif was having drinks with a woman, who was seated on the other side of the table when things popped off.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to TMZ, a man that Fiddy is familiar with walked over to the rapper and they exchanged words before things got violent. Fif grabbed a table and threw it in his direction, also taking chairs and lobbing them over. The man has ripped off his shirt, looking to exchange hands when 50 got up and left in his Rolls-Royce.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation but, in the video shared with the publication, people presume the woman he was seated with is dating the man who confronted them.

No arrests were made and there will be no charges filed against either party.

Recently, 50 Cent has been in the news because of his role in the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous album. He is also embroiled in a battle with T.I., which may end up hitting the Verzuz stage.

We'll keep you posted if there are any updates on this incident.

