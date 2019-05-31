50 Cent has been busy trolling all of his usual targets on social media as of late. At times, it feels like 50 Cent is more of a professional troll than an actual artist or businessman. Regardless, people seem to love his antics so he continues to do what he does best. While 50 is comfortable with a career in Instagram trolling, it appears as though he's ready to start making music again as he posed with super producer Scott Storch recently. Storch produced some of 50's biggest hits including "Candy Shop" and "Just A Lil Bit," so it's not extremely surprising to see them together.

"Took time off bitch now we back to work @scottstorchofficial we got on with DR.Dre. Dre said he love what I’m doing in TV, but he want me back in the studio," 50 wrote on Instagram. Based on the caption, it also appears as though 50 has some music with Dr. Dre coming, which would also be a very welcome surprise.

As far as Storch is concerned, he's had a bit of a resurgence in his career lately after he struggled with drug and money issues for the past few years. Storch has recently worked with the likes of Russ and 6ix9ine and it's great to see such a legendary producer get back into the game in such a big way.

Will you be looking out for future collaborations between the two? Let us know.

