The birth of Fofty was one of the greatest things that 2019 had to offer. Throughout the year, 50 Cent tormented many people over money that was owed to him. Now, Fofty actually came from one of his victims, Randall Emmett, who owed him money. In a flurry of texts sent to the rapper, Emmett accidentally referred to Fif as Fofty, birthing the nickname forever.

Emmett is engaged to a woman named LaLa Kent who's known for the show Vanderpump Rules. Kent got into the beef as a means to defend her husband which resulted in Instagram torment from Fif. But no, she didn't learn her lesson. She decided to poke at a sleeping bear and reignite the whole feud. "You know, I really think I dinged Fofty's ego. In fact, I know that, I have a receipt to prove that," she told Andy Cohen.

50 Cent caught wind of this and didn't take too kindly to her claiming she bruised his ego in any way. "What’s wrong with this hoe, now don’t say she didn’t ask for it when I start tripping," he said in direct response to her claim but it wasn't over. The second you get Fif going, there's no stopping him and for him, anything is fair game. He shared a screenshot of her again where she admitted she "hit rock bottom" during a family vacation and admitted she was drunk for 4 days straight.

"oh this bitch be drunk 4 days straight. She must just be on some drunk hoe, I don’t remember type shit," he continued.

But he had more and this time, he brought his good friend Randall into the fold. Sharing a selfie of the couple in bed, Fif reimagined what the conversation between himself and Emmett would be right now.

"Randell: I’m sorry Fofty this bitch is drunk and high. I told her put that damn phone down she don’t listen.🤔50:Shut the fuck up Randell," he captioned the post.

We'll see how this plays out.