Though 50 Cent has effectively transitioned into a television executive, one must never forget his storied history as an emcee. As such, hip-hop will never be too far from his TV endeavors, whether he's casting Method Man and Snoop Dogg in Power Book II: Ghost and BMF respectively, or granting NLE Choppa the honor of helping to bring the Raising Kanan theme song to life.

Now, Fif has confirmed that his anticipated BMF series, which is slated to premiere this coming Sunday on Starz, will also feature a few heavy hitters handling the theme song. As reported by HipHopNMore, Fif spoke with ThisIs50 where he revealed that he'll be joined by both Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg for the upcoming BMF opening credit anthem.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"When I approached [the BMF theme song]," he reflects, revealing the title to be "Wish Me Luck." "That joint hasn't been heard in its entirety. Moneybagg Yo, myself, and Snoop Dogg are on that song. Building out records, music that means something culturally at the time when I'm putting it into the programming, that's the idea. They'll get a chance to feel the full effects of it when the show premieres."

It's clear that 50 puts a lot of care into the theme songs of his shows, with "Big Rich Town," "Part Of The Game," and the upcoming "Wish Me Luck" making up an impressive repertoire. When asked to pick a favorite, Fif gives "Big Rich Town" the vote. "I had that record playing for eight years," he reflects. "The song doesn't go away. When the show's a hit, the song's a hit. I fucked up -- I tried to change the theme song. Nobody changed the theme song to Sanford & Son -- I just had an idea that we could make it younger and cooler."

Check out the full interview with ThisIs50 below. Are you excited to catch the premiere of BMF this coming Sunday?

WATCH: 50 Cent speaks with ThisIs50 about "BMF," and more