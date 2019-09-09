Earlier today, Trump went on a Twitter tirade targeting John Legend, as well as Chrissy Teigen, although he didn't mention her by name. But it didn't end there. Teigen and Legend clapped back at John Legend on Twitter and she even called out the president because he tagged John Legend but only referred to her as his "filthy mouthed wife." The hashtag #PresidentPussyAssBitch began trending across Twitter. In the midst of the Twitter battle, 50 Cent chimed in to show his support for the couple.

50 Cent's having a laugh over Trump's breakdown on Twitter. The rapper shared a photo of Teigen and her daughter, Luna, with the caption, "You tagged everybody but me PUSSY ASS BITCH! 😯mommy potty mouth. LOL @chrissyteigen we love you on this side." He then took the opportunity to not only clown Trump further but plug his champagne brand. "Look I don’t give a fuck you da president #PussyAssBitch," he continued.

Trump's whole tirade this morning surrounded the fact that the media is apparently not giving him or the Republicans any credit for signing the First Step Act into law which focuses on criminal justice reform. "I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit," he wrote. "Guys like musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed."