Chrissy Teigen has been a pioneer of trolling President Donald Trump and it turns out he's been furiously reading her tweets. He reached a tipping point on Sunday night after seeing her husband, John Legend on MSNBC'S “NBC Nightly News”. Legend accompanied the show's anchor, Lester Holt, to New York's maximum security prison, Sing Sing, to investigate America's issues of mass incarceration.

Apparently Trump tuned in to the broadcast last night because he fired off on Twitter afterwards. As we know, Trump yearns for recognition and praise, so when he saw that this report failed to mention the First Step Act that he signed in December, he felt slighted. The First Step Act is a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill that seeks to reduce inmates' sentences and lower recidivism rates in federal prisons.

Trump sent out four steaming tweets tooting his own horn for accomplishing what "Obama couldn't come close" to. He then criticized "boring" John Legend for eliding his name on the show and referred to Chrissy Teigen as "his filthy mouthed wife", even though she didn't even appear on the program. Clearly, Trump has been waiting for an opportunity to get bet back at Teigen for all her mocking replies to his tweets.

Teigen, who was at home drawing a sign for her daughter's first day of school, was unfazed when responding to Trump's vitriol. She owned Trump's labeling of her with pride, tweeting, "lol what a pussy ass bitch". Legend pointed out the desperation evidenced in Trump's tweets when writing, "Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you."

#TeamChrissy and #filthymouthedwife are now trending on Twitter, while Chrissy is hoping #PresidentPussyAssBitch will take off too.