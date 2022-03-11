The Jussie Smollett saga seemingly came to an end on Thursday when he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, which is included in the 30-month federal probationary term he must serve. It all stems from a police report where he claimed that he was attacked by Trump supporters, who yelled 'MAGA' and racial slurs in his direction after tying a noose around his neck.



Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images

Ultimately, the tables turned on Smollett and he was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a fake police report. He was convicted of five of those counts, and yesterday, he received his sentence. He did not leave the courtroom without speaking his mind.

"I am not suicidal," Smollett said. "I am not suicidal. I am innocent. And I am not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this, and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself! And you must all know that!"

As he walked out, he doubled down, yelling, "I am not suicidal! I'm innocent. I could have said I was guilty a long time ago."

The clip immediately went viral on social media and it didn't take long for 50 Cent to chime in on the matter. It appears that Jussie Smollett has now laid down the blueprint for any future litigation 50 faces. " If i ever go to court again, i don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket. i’m gonna say this I AM NOT SUICIDAL,I’M INNOCENT, I COULD HAVE SAID I WAS GUILTY A LONG TIME AGO. as i walk out," he captioned the post.

Peep the clip below.



