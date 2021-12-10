Jussie Smollett’s guilty verdict has elicited plenty of responses around the world, but for the most part, many people seem unsurprised. While the California native firmly maintains his innocence, people have begun commentating on the trial, Smollett’s behaviour, and casting predictions for his upcoming sentencing.

Earlier this week we shared a story about CNN host Don Lemon facing criticism for failing to mention his involvement in the trial while discussing it on air. His behaviour had some questioning his journalistic integrity, especially after the disgraced actor alleged that Lemon tipped him off about being investigated by police.

On Thursday night, the Louisiana-born television personality was found discussing his former friend’s verdict on air once again, seemingly throwing some pretty serious shade. “He had to make up too many lies as to why he didn’t want to do certain things,” Lemon said to his co-hosts. “To cover,” he continued. “Like another lie, and I guess he got caught up in that because he took the stand himself.”

Lemon also said that Smollett seemed to get “angry with the prosecutor as [they] poked holes in his story, calling the only other witnesses liars.”

In case you missed it, the Empire star was found guilty on five of six counts of after being accused of lying to police about the attack he alleged happened to him in early 2019, when two men called him racist and homophobic slurs before running off and eventually fleeing the country.

While the attack really did happen, the two brothers involved have said that Smollett paid them to carry it out as he felt that his security on the set of Empire wasn’t being taken seriously enough. Sentencing is set to take place in early 2022.

Check back in with HNHH for more updates regarding Jussie Smollett’s legal proceedings.

[Via]