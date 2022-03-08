Nearly four years after XXXTENTACION was shot and killed, a new documentary called LOOK AT ME! is set to premiere at SXSW in a few days. The late rapper's estate announced the film's arrival last month.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Ahead of SXSW, 50 Cent joined the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard for a private screening of the film. Bernard shared a few photos of the two during the screening. She captioned the post "Private screening with the coolest motherfucker on the planet @50cent." XXXTENCANION's manager, Solomon Sobande also dropped a few photos from the screening with the caption, "Screened the @xxxtenancion doc for @50cent! Great to have the blessings of one of the biggest artists in tv & film! I have a feeling we got more in store!"

Last month, his estate detailed the upcoming documentary in an Instagram post, "It's finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION." The post continued, "LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet."

"Through frank commentary from family friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent, and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20," his estate added.

Directed by Folayan and produced by FADER films, LOOK AT ME! will debut at the film festival segment of SXSW on March 11 through March 20 in Austin, Texas. The segment will also include Sheryl with Sheryl Crow, Anonymous Club featuring Courtney Barnett, and Cypher starring Tierra Whack.

