Festival season is back with a vengeance. Today, the complete lineup for the upcoming Once Upon A Time In LA festival has arrived, detailing an impressive array of legendary talent -- including several key hip-hop OGs.

At the top of the marquee are Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, YG, and Ice Cube, all of whom are presumably tapped to hold it down as headliners of sorts. In addition to the big five, we're looking at performances from The Game, The Isley Brothers, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cypress Hill, Three Six Mafia, E-40, Too Short, DJ Quik, Warren G, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Ohgeesy, Blueface, Drakeo The Ruler, WC, Mack 10, Xzibit, Tha Dogg Pound, and many more.

Suffice it to say, this lineup is looking like a must for any fan of west coast hip-hop. Curiously, there are a few key potential reunions on deck. One has to wonder if 50 Cent and The Game might find it in their hearts to bury the hatchet and take the stage for old time's sake. And of course, all four members of Mt. Westmore are set to perform, so don't be surprised to see them uniting at some point during the evening's festivities.

Should you be interested in checking this one out, Once Upon A Time In LA is set to go down on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Banc of California Stadium. General public tickets, which start at $159.99 are set to go on sale next Monday at 10 AM PST right here. Those truly determined to cop tickets can register for pre-sale by following the instructions at the IG embed below. What do you make of this generation-spanning lineup?