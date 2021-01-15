It's been seven years since 50 Cent last released a studio album, the fifth of his career, Animal Ambition. Since then, 50's musical releases have been relatively sparing, with recent drops including "Get The Strap," the Griselda duet "City On The Map," and most recently, the NLE Choppa-assisted "Make Money." For the most part, however, 50 has shifted focus to his television empire, one fueled by acclaimed series like Power, Power Book II, and ABC's For Life. Yet sometimes, the two worlds collide in interesting ways, as 50 has kept wisely his finger on the cultural pulse.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Case in point, his decision to include the late King Von's "I Am What I Am" single in a recent episode of Power: Book II, "Family First," which originally aired on December 20th. Following the episode, the Fivio Foreign-assisted track went on to top Billboard's Top TV Songs charts, as confirmed by the publication a few days ago. It didn't take long for 50 Cent to catch wind of the accomplishment, taking it as validation that his ability to impact the culture remains strong.

"I can still move the needle, you know the vibes," flexes Fif, showing off the article on his Instagram page. It's not the first time in recent days that 50 Cent has shown himself a little bit of self-love. Following the aforementioned NLE Choppa duet "Make Money" being the number-one most added track on urban radio, 50 Cent flexed the accomplishment in much the same fashion. "Raising Kanan theme song (Part of the Game) #1 most added at urban radio," he marveled. "Oh sh*t i’m still 50cent LOL."

Who knows. Maybe all of this is enough to bring 50 back into the studio for one final album -- after all, Street King Immortal is still waiting in the wings. Would you be excited to hear a new project from 50 Cent in 2021?