The horrifying news of Kobe Bryant's death impacted the world this weekend. The 41-year-old basketball legend was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, taking the lives of nine people in total. Among the victims were his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and others. People have been entering their Kobe tributes all over social media, reacting to the depressing news and sending love and light to the entire Bryant family. During one report of the crash on MSNBC, a reporter apparently flubbed her words when speaking about Bryant's professional team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of their team title, the host referred to them as the Los Angeles "n***ers", which is honestly the worst thing she could possibly have said.

"Did this bitch just say that on the air?" asked 50 Cent, reposting the audio following his Kobe Bryant tribute post. "She gotta get fired for that." The reporter in question, Allison Morris, has denied using the N-word on air but critics are begging to differ. Her explanation muddies things up even more... In her words, she accidentally combined the Knicks and the Lakers to say "Nakers" but that's not what we all heard. "Where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a shit happens?" asked 50 Cent, continuing to slander the talk show host and exposing the identity of the reporter who made the mistake.

Do you think the slur was intentional? Do you think she deserves to be let go?