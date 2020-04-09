Say what you will about 50 Cent, but few artists have come to encapsulate the started-from-the-bottom journey like the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper. Currently reaping the spoils of his ever-growing television empire, all while keeping the Instagram feed immeasurably spicy, Fif has deemed it due time to impart his wisdom upon us. Enter Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, his first book since teaming with Robert Greene for The 50th Law in 2009.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"I’ve had my share of setbacks, but I knew that I was never gonna stay there long," captions Fif, revealing both the cover and April 28th release date in one fell swoop. It's unclear as to how much time will be spent reflecting on his music career, but seeing as this one is marketed as "self-help" rather than biography, expect this one to be more of a guidebook on the key principles of hustle; albeit one lined with enough personal anecdotes to keep 50's fanbase entertained.

The official Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter description reads as follows: "For the first time, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson opens up about his amazing comeback—from tragic personal loss to thriving businessman and cable's highest-paid executive—in this unique self-help guide, his first since his blockbuster New York Times bestseller The 50th Law." Should you be so inclined to pre-order the hardcover edition, you can do so right here.



