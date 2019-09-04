Despite being fraught with inner turmoil throughout their later years, the G-Unit legacy remains strong to this date. Though Beg For Mercy stands as their lone classic, the work of each individual G-Unit alumni from 50 Cent to Lloyd Banks to Young Buck to Tony Yayo should never be discounted from the equation. And throughout the entire process, dutifully holding it down behind the turntables, was none other than DJ Whoo Kid.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation/Getty Images

Naturally, the man has gathered no shortage of epic stories and memories, many of which he has shared throughout his post-Unit career. Today, Whoo Kid took to Instagram to drop off a throwback picture, featuring himself, 50 Cent, and the profile of Lloyd Banks at a function of sorts. "I guess I always had a bandanna over my face," writes Whoo Kid, having a chuckle at his own expense.

Should you be feeling nostalgic for G-Unit's triumphant run, you can always revisit Beg For Mercy, or any of their G-Unit radio installments. Though we'll likely never see them standing as a united front, memories such as this serve as a reminder of the bonds once forged. "G'd Up" till the end.