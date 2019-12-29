A man stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Rockland County, New York, on Saturday.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tells ABC 7 that the stabbing occurred around 10:00 PM on Saturday.

Witness Aron Kohn spoke with ABC 7 about the attack: "I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room. I had thrown tables and chairs, that he should get out of here. And the injured guy, he was bleeding here, bleeding in his hand, all over. I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life. He said something but I could not understand what he said."

All five victims are in critical condition at a local hospital after being stabbed with a knife that Kohn described as being as big as a "broomstick."

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel identified the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, 37.

After allegedly fleeing the scene in a grey Nissan Sentra, Thomas was apprehended at 144th street and Adam C Powell Boulevard in Harlem.

On Sunday morning, Thomas entered pleas of not guilty to 5 counts of attempted murder and burglary.