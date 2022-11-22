The topic of addiction has been ongoing in Hip Hop, and Juelz Santana is sharing his story. The Dipset hitmaker has experienced his fair share of troubles throughout his life, and several have emerged during his career. Still, Juelz has managed to rise above, and during a recent interview with VladTV, he shared an interesting story about his previous addiction to lean.

DJ Vlad began the segment by mentioning how several rappers have struggled with Lean. The codeine-promethazine mix is popular among Hip Hop artists, and according to Juelz, Paul Wall was the person to turn him onto the drug.

“One thing y’all should know about Juelz is that I haven’t really hid nothin’,” said the rapper. “I never ducked a question. And yeah, I went through withdrawals from Lean. Yes. I’ve said it on numerous—yes. What else do you wanna know? Have I drank Lean? Yes. It’s like, gettin’ old questions.”

“When I met [Lil] Wayne, that was something cool to do. We was drinkin’ Lean. Met Paul Wall, we was drinkin’ Lean. It was like, the thing to do. We made it hot. I didn’t really know the negatives behind it because it was something new. I had just been introduced to it, so, it was kinda like, ‘Damn, this sh*t taste good. This like, some rapper sh*t.”

Juelz admitted that he wasn’t privy to the dangers of opioids, and it wasn’t until he was addicted that he experienced problems. “I had no prior dealings with them,” he said. “I didn’t know it was a drug that, if you do it numerous amount of times, your body gets addicted. The normal stuff that happens with opioids.”

He was drinking Lean every day, and now that he’s on the other side, he has a message for the youth.

“It’s gotta come out [of your body], and it’s gotta come out the worst type of way. And the worst type of way is through every part of your body. Aching, hurting, pains, throwing up. It’s not a good feeling, and I definitely don’t recommend it.“