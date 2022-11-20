Quentin Tarantino says that his next movie will be his last. The legendary filmmaker discussed the impending end of his career with CNN’s Chris Wallace in a new interview.

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up the show. You know, it’s…I’ve done it, I’ve given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn’t start a family until late in life,” Tarantino told Wallace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Director Quentin Tarantino attends the photo call for Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on July 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He continued: “I’ve always kind of equated if you’re doing movies on, you know, on the level that I’ve been doing. Actually the level I’ve been allowed to do. It’s, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I’ve spent all that time on the mountain and I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”

From there, the Pulp Fiction director explained that he doesn’t want his fans to see him as “out of touch.”

“I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch… already I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens. That’s exactly what happens,” he said.

Tarantino released his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, back in 2019. As for his next film, Tarantino says that he’s in no rush to get to his next project.

“I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either,” he told Wallace. “So I’ve got my book, I’m doing a few other things and then I’ll figure out what the next movie will be.”

Tarantino is widely regarded as one of the greatest directors of all time. His filmography includes Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and more.

