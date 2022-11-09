MMA legend Cain Velasquez had been in jail since February after allegedly shooting at a man named Harry Goularte. According to TMZ, Goularte had been previously arrested for molestation. Velasquez believed that Goularte had molested a close family member, and thus, an altercation took place.

Fighters Stand With Velasquez

Velasquez had been denied bond on numerous occasions. As you can imagine, he was able to secure the support of the entire MMA community. For instance, Joe Rogan came out and said that he wishes the fighter had killed the abuser, outright.

Cain Velasquez attends the 10th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic at Lakeside Country Club on May 1, 2017 in Toluca Lake, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation)

“I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands,” Rogan said. “My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f***ing car, and beat him to death. F*** you.”

Granted Bond

Now, according to TMZ, Velasquez has since posted bond. During a hearing on Tuesday, the judge set Velasquez’s bond at $1 million, however, he was able to free himself out of jail, just a few hours later. It was a huge victory for the MMA legend, who was clearly relieved to have some of his freedom back.

Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Travis Browne during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

As soon as Velasquez was released from jail, he was greeted by cameras. He didn’t seem to mind these intrusions, as he was in a very jovial mood. “I just feel blessed, you know?” he said. “Ready to go home, be with the loved ones — family, friends.”

Trial Still To Come

Velasquez isn’t out of the clear just yet. He is still facing 10 charges related to the incident, including attempted first-degree murder. A trial has not been set, and until then, the fighter will have to wear a GPS monitor.

