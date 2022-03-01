Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has found himself in trouble with the law on some very serious allegations. On Monday night, it was revealed by the San Jose Police Department that a shooting had taken place in Morgan Hill, California. Thankfully, the one victim of the shooting was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

The surprising part of the report was that Velasquez was somehow linked to it all. At first, no one knew what his connection to the crime was, however, just about an hour ago, the San Jose Police Department offered a shocking update.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation

Velasquez was reportedly arrested and booked for attempted murder. With these allegations in mind, Velasquez is currently at the Santa Clara County main jail, where he awaits the next steps. For now, a motive is still unknown, and the police are still trying to investigate exactly what happened here. Either way, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered.

This is a developing story that is sure to unravel over the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information concerning this investigation.