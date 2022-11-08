As she’s come into her own as a solo artist in recent months, Chloe Bailey has received no shortage of criticism. At this point, though, she’s able to navigate it like a pro, telling the haters exactly where they can stick it whenever they attempt to bring her down.

On Tuesday (November 8), the “Have Mercy” hitmaker gave her followers a look at her with platinum blonde hair and bold bangs in a sultry selfie. Aside from her unmissable ‘do, viewers also noticed that the Atlanta native was topless underneath her extra-long wig.

Chlöe attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

In her Instagram comment section, Bailey’s followers didn’t hold back on expressing their discontent. “I’m just disappointed with how she be dressing,” one person wrote.

“She’s getting closer and closer to start being naked on social media. She begging to come out,” and “Girl put on a damn shirt [eye roll emoji]. But you pretty though,” others added.

The haters didn’t stop there. Over on Twitter, they spoke their mind too, with one person quote tweeting Bailey and writing, “Can I just ask, why do you have to go bare? Just to get views?” Minutes later, the 24-year-old shot back with a fiesty response.

“Do you see my nipples?” she asked them. “No. We all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. Let’s celebrate ourselves.”

This isn’t the first time Bailey has been hit with comments of this nature. As she began making her debut as a solo artist some people suggested that the “Surprise” singer was dressing too sexually. Others said she was carrying herself in a promiscuous way that seemed inauthentic or out of character for her.

Luckily, the R&B starlet has never been one to let spiteful comments prevent her from shining bright. Because of this, she’s been able to continue inspiring those that look up to her.

Most recently, she’s been working hard on preparing her self-titled debut solo album. Several singles have already landed, with the most recent being “For The Night” featuring Latto.

