Howard Stern is easily one of the biggest radio personalities in the entire world. He made himself famous by being incredibly offensive, while also profiting off of the misfortune of disabled people Now, however, Stern has ditched his past sensibilities and has championed himself as a progressive individual.

Over the past few weeks, Stern has been looking to battle back against antisemitism. For instance, Howard Stern had a lot to say about Kanye West, who went on numerous rants about Jewish people.

Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky Stern attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Howard Stern Vs. Kyrie

On his latest show, Stern went after none other than Kyrie Irving. Irving was recently suspended by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic documentary, while not showing any remorse about it. Kyrie eventually apologized, but that did not stop Stern from issuing a scathing rant about the Nets superstar.

“This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean what a f***ing … you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a douchebag,” Stern said.

“Just let me hate the Jews. Don’t bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews,” Stern said. “Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why ya picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why ya picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards. Next question. Just leave me be.”

Stern will be happy to know that it is looking unlikely that Irving will remain in Brooklyn long-term. In fact, some people think that the Nets don’t want Irving back at all and that he will either be traded or let go.

Jerry Seinfeld speaks to guests during The GOOD+ Foundation’s Hamptons Summer Dinner co-hosted by NET-A-PORTER on July 29, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Net-A-Porter)

This remains a high-profile developing story

