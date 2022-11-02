With Steve Nash being fired yesterday, it has become apparent to the entire basketball world that the Nets have been a complete and utter disaster over the last three seasons.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, this team should have been destined for greatness. Not to mention, the team had James Harden at one point. Even this wasn’t enough to make them any good, which is a pretty huge indictment of this roster and their lack of depth.

Steve Nash isn’t completely blameless in all of this as he certainly was a bad coach. His team played no defense and it felt like he did not have the faculties necessary to control the locker room. That said, this entire Nets team was a recipe for disaster.

On First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made sure to give Nash a bit of a break. In the clip down below, Smith noted that it was always going to be hard for Nash to be the head coach since he has to deal with Kyrie Irving.

“To be a coach, particularly one with zero experience on any level coaching, you’ve got to be in an ideal situation. And Kyrie Irving is not an ideal situation,” Smith said.

Smith then went after Kyrie, yet again, saying “There’s no one, respectfully, more accountable than Kyrie Irving [for the Nets’ issues].” This is a harsh assessment of the situation, but you can’t deny the fact that Kyrie has done a lot to hurt this team, especially when it comes to his public comments, and his lack of availability.

It remains to be seen whether or not this Nets team will be able to turn its season around. Given everything that has happened, it is kind of unlikely. After all, the team could have turned it around numerous times last year, but they never did. That said, there is no indication that they will do it now.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the basketball world. Also, let us know what you think of Smith’s remarks, in the comments section below.