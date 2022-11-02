If you have been paying attention to the Brooklyn Nets, you would know that they are an absolute disaster, and it is all because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. These two have been a mess for the team as their demands have ultimately gutted what used to be a solid roster.

When Durant and Kyrie signed with the Nets, they had a ton of talented young players. A great example of this is Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. These two players have developed into stars, while the Nets have continued to be a sea of dysfunction. Yesterday, Steve Nash was fired which ultimately made the Nets that much more of a circus.

Now, analysts are talking about the Nets and what went wrong. They are 2-6 to start the season, and it is clear that KD and Kyrie don’t have enough depth around them to really make any sort of difference, moving forward.

While speaking on First Take today, JJ Redick blamed KD and Kyrie for this situation. Redick also said some blame lies with the organization, however, he sees this as an example of player empowerment going way too far. Redick has always been an advocate for the players, but on this occasion, he simply cannot rock with KD and Kyrie’s decisions.

.@jj_redick on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant:



“I am a fan of the player empowerment era,” Redick said. “What has happened with the Nets since they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is a great example of player empowerment gone too far.”

Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo couldn’t help but agree with Redick, who is usually right on the money with his takes. At this point, the Nets are just a disaster, and it is going to take a lot of work to uplift them into realistic title contenders.

Let us know what you think of Redick’s take, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.