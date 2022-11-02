Sleepy Hallow continues to prove that he’s one of the most versatile stars to emerge from the Brooklyn drill scene. He came out swinging alongside Sheff G through the blistering sounds of drill, but over time, he’s showcased that his sound isn’t limited to regional barriers.

This week, Sleepy Hallow dished out his latest single, “Marie.” The intensity of drill is reeled back on Sleepy’s latest record in exchange for soft guitar strings and an enchanting vocal sample, courtesy of Great John. Though it’s nothing new to hear Sleepy in this soundscape, he also pushes his pen for his own brand of a love song. It’s a soft and catchy record that’s bound

Sleepy’s been rather lowkey since the beginning of 2022. Coming off of the release of Still Sleep and its deluxe edition, he blessed fans with a handful of singles this year including “Die Young” ft. 347aidan and “2 Mins Of Pain” ft. Alborosie.

Hopefully, we get a new project from Sleepy Hallow this year following the string of songs he’s dropped over the past few months.

Press play on his latest offering below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

What’s her name? Marie

And she said she don’t ever really wanna leave

She said don’t nobody ever love you like me

That’s my drug, like girl you get me higher than my weed