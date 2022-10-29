Funk Flex challenged Pusha T to release new music on his Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night, saying that it is at the request of Swizz Beatz. The New York City DJ has successfully challenged numerous artists to release music as of late.

“Swizz Beatz told me that I need to challenge Pusha T to get me a song by next Thursday,” Flex said on the show. “Pusha T, are you up for the challenge? Let’s make something current and cover a lot of discussions.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 25: DJ Funk Flex attends Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline Partner of the GRAMMY Awards® and Supporter of First-Time Nominees hosted a private performance with Julia Michaels to celebrate the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards with celebrity guests and friends, at The Bowery Hotel, January 25, 2018. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Delta)

The challenge comes just months after the release of Pusha T’s latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The project features appearances from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, helping it debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Push is currently touring in support of It’s Almost Dry, with shows remaining in Providence, Boston, and Connecticut, before he travels abroad for more concerts overseas in Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and elsewhere.

As for what he’ll do after the tour wraps up, Push recently discussed the idea of reuniting with his brother No Malice to release music as Clipse.

“I push the button every so often,” Push told Rolling Stone, earlier this month. “I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’ and he brushes me off. If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

Other artists to be challenged by Funk Flex in recent months include Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, A$AP Ferg, and more. With Swizz Beatz, Flex asked that he share unreleased music from the late DMX, who passed away in 2021.

Check out Funk Flex’s challenge to Pusha T below.

Funk Flex challenges Pusha T to drop new music 👀https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/YFpYsRNJF3 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 28, 2022

