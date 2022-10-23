Funk Flex challenged The Roots to release two new songs on Thursday, ahead of the group’s long-awaited twelfth studio album. The Hot 97 DJ called out all the members of the legendary group by name during his nightly show.

“Did I challenge The Roots to get me two songs?” Flex said. “Yeah! Ohhh yeah. DJ Questlove, you ready? Black Thought, you ready? Philly, are you ready? Cosmic Kev, are you ready?”

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Speaking with HipHopDX back in August, Questlove confirmed that The Roots’ next album is 60 percent done, explaining that they’ve been working on it for six years.

“As soon as we get back from Japan in August, I’m just going to […] It took us two weeks to do Organix. It took us three months to do Do You Want More?!!?! We’ve been working on this album for six years, so I’ll say that we’re 60 percent done,” Questlove told the outlet. “And the fact that it still sounds good, even after six years of starting and stopping, that’s how timeless it is, and it’s a return to form.”

In months past, Flex has challenged several other artists to release music on his radio show, including A$AP Ferg, who obliged in September.

Check out Flunk Flex’s challenge to The Roots below.

[Via]