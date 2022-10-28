The last two months of 2022 are about to fly by, but not before we receive new music from Maryland-born artist IDK, whose most recent arrival is a jazzy, melodic single called “Monsieur Dior,” landing via Warner Records on Friday (October 28).

The TK-produced track samples “Huit Octobre 1971” from a French jazz group called Cortex, which, as a press release notes, was previously sampled by the late MF DOOM on his “One Beer” track.

In the accompanying music video (set to make its premiere later this afternoon), IDK can be seen attending Howard University’s Homecoming celebrations, as well as the Dior show in Paris.

“Got so many problems, f*ck the jail, f*ck the judge, f*ck the bail, f*ck the law,” he sings on the chorus. “In the name of Dior, in the name of Dior, in the name of Dior, in the name of Dior (Yah).”

Aside from crafting fire new singles, the 30-year-old has also been supporting Pusha T on his It’s Almost Dry tour, performing tracks from the Kaytranada-produced effort he shared earlier this year, Simple.

Stream "Monsieur Dior" on Spotify or Apple Music below

Quotable Lyrics:

I would hit them lick and then I dip across the Ave

I ain’t have no crib so I would hit ’em in the trap

N*ggas talkin’ shit, see, that’s the only time I laugh

I got a problem showin’ people love that I never had