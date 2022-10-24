New York rapper Melvoni has been slowly bubbling up over the past few years, from teenage sensation in the drill scene to one of the most promising artists to emerge out of the East Coast.

Over the weekend, the rapper unveiled his debut album, This Is Not A Drill. The 14-song body of work is an excellent introduction to the rapper for those that aren’t familiar. For those that are, This Is Not A Drill showcases his growth since emerging in 2020 with Who TF Is Melvoni?

The Brooklyn rapper largely handles the project on his own, though he brings a few collaborators on board with him. Dougie B and Kaliq assist on the intro track, “BEAM” while 21 Savage comes through on the victorious anthem, “COUNTING SHEEP.”

Check out the latest from Melvoni below.