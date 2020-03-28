Melvoni
- MixtapesMelvoni Shares "This Is Not A Drill" ft. 21 Savage.Melvoni shares his debut album, "This Is Not A Drill" ft. 21 Savage, Dougie B and Kaliq. By Aron A.
- NewsMelvoni Delivers His Melodic Touch On 4-Track EP "RETURN TO SENDER"Melvoni blesses his supporters with short but sweet EP "RETURN TO SENDER."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMelvoni, DDG, & Tyla Yaweh Link Up For Energetic Anthem "GET MONEY"Melvoni, DDG, and Tyla Yaweh do a whole lot of flexing on collaborative single "GET MONEY."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMelvoni Emerges Stronger Than Ever On "Penny Up"Brooklyn's Melvoni drops off a motivational banger with "Penny Up."By Aron A.
- NewsMelvoni Drops Off Debut EP "WHO TF IS MELVONI?"Melvoni is putting his name on the map with the release of his debut EP, "WHO TF IS MELVONI?"By Lynn S.