Breece Hall, the star rookie running back for the New York Jets, was carted off the field on Sunday, during the team’s 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos. After the games, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he likely suffered an ACL injury.

While Saleh didn’t confirm the extent of the injury, he described the initial diagnosis as “not good.”

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations. JETS WIN!!!!!!” Hall tweeted after the game.

Prior to leaving the field, Hall had been in the midst of yet another explosive game to continue his rookie season. The 21-year-old had broken off a 62-yard run in the first quarter to give the Jets an early 7-0 lead. During the play, he reached a maximum speed of 21.87 mph, the fastest by any ball carrier in the league this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

While a recovery timeline is unclear, Hall will likely be replaced by Michael Carter through whatever time he misses.

Hall entered the game on Sunday with 391 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards for four total touchdowns on the season.

Wide receiver Corey Davis and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker also left the game early with injuries for the Jets.

Check out Hall’s recent tweet below.

