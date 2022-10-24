Bow Wow says that he was unaware of the impact the scene featuring DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here)” in Like Mike had on the success of the song until after the late rapper’s passing. Bow Wow spoke about the scene during an interview with HipHopDX published on Sunday.

“I never knew that people’s first time hearing ‘Party Up’ was my movie, which was crazy,” Bow Wow said. “I didn’t notice that Like Mike did that for that record until he passed away. Because that record is so massive, it’s so big. It might be DMX’s biggest record of his career.”

He continued: “So being that the record was already a monster hit, that’s why we put it in the movie. It’s like, ‘Y’all thought this was new?’ It’s a classic. Are you fuckin’ kinding me? You woulda never heard this DMX record, like where have you been?’”

In the film, Bow Wow and Morris Chestnut’s characters rap along to the song while riding in a car.

“Party Up (Up in Here)” was released back in April 2000 and was featured on the tracklist of X’s third studio album, … And Then There Was X. The song peaked at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, but has since been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, making it one of the most successful singles of DMX’s career.

