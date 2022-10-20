Tom Brady found himself in some hot water earlier this week as he made some interesting comments on his podcast about coming out of retirement. As you will see in the lengthy paragraph down below, Brady claimed that playing football is just like the military. He noted that he feels like he is being deployed and that when he embarks on a new season, he has to focus entirely on that, otherwise, he cannot perform at the highest level.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said. “There’s only one way to do it. And I think Jim, we’ve talked from time to time just about how do you enjoy the certain moments of it? The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘how do I get it done?’ You know, ‘what do I got to do to get it done?’”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the aftermath of these comments, Brady was heavily criticized for even comparing the two jobs. Veterans were quick to comment on Brady’s remarks, and it is clear that the superstar quarterback felt bad about the backlash.

While speaking to reporters today, Brady was quick to apologize for his comments, saying he used a “poor choice of words.” In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a huge scandal, although it is interesting to see that Brady thought it was a big enough controversy to comment on.

Tom Brady opens his weekly presser by apologizing for comparing a football season to military deployment, calling it a poor choice of words. pic.twitter.com/tgmNcCQy1O — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the NFL.