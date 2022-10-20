Anne Hathaway is arguably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The A-list actress has been gracing the big screen since the 90’s and shows no signs of slowing down. Throughout her decades as a star actress, the Devil Wears Prada star has worked with some of the biggest names in the game. But on Monday, she found herself fanning out over the Awkward Black Girl herself, Issa Rae.

Issa Rae

While attending Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, Anne sweetly paused her red carpet interview after spotting Issa tip toeing behind her, just to introduce herself and embrace the Insecure star. While walking over to Rae, Hathaway told the interviewer, “I’m so sorry but heaven is calling.”

After the two actresses shared a hug, Issa gushed, “What up, Anne? You’ve been killing every single look. God dang. You’re gorgeous,” adding that she was “so excited to meet” her. Please with her encounter, the Ocean’s 8 star returned to her interview in full bliss. “That was my goal for tonight,” she said. “Tonight is already a win.”

Anne spoke to Variety about meeting the Rap Sh*t creator, sharing, “I talk about it a little in my speech because she talked into that mirror and reflected a woman back that the world really needed to hear from,” Hathaway continued. “I love that she took talking to that mirror all the way to mogul status. And I think that what she touches is so interesting, and fresh, and creative. It’s really exciting to watch, and maybe, maybe I’ll work with her one day.”

Along with Anne and Issa, other honorees at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event included Mindy Kaling, Quinta Brunson and Jameela Jamil. Check out the heart warming exchange above.