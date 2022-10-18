After Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her blonde eyebrows and bodacious booty on the cover of Interview Magazine a few weeks ago, it’s now Nicki Minaj’s turn to take over, and the 39-year-old is certainly making her presence felt with both her sultry, colourful photoshoot and her accompanying interview, conducted by none other than Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker posed in an assortment of looks for the editorial, from a figure-hugging denim mini dress to a sheer Tiffany blue lingerie set paired with a green tulle skirt and long latex gloves. “Fall cover @interviewmag interviewed by one of my longtime idols @jadapinkettsmith,” Onika wrote while sharing the images early on Tuesday (October 18) morning. “One of my most full circle moments in life.”

Nicki Minaj attends 2016 Fashion Group International Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While the stunning pictures have certainly captured the world’s attention, it’s the tea that Minaj spilled during her conversation with the Red Table Talk host that the world has really been waiting to hear.

Early on in their chat, Pinkett Smith asked the rap diva to explain how she’s been balancing her life as a mother and wife with her life as a recording artist, and she went on to explain that, because she was left by her parents in Trinidad at a young age, she wants to do her part to ensure that Papa Bear never suffers the same fate.

“I started crying because I didn’t know who this lady was. I was crying at the side of my mother, and I started begging my cousin, who was a teenager, to come be in the room with me because that’s who I had gotten attached to in the year-and-a-half prior, you know?” she recalled of her own childhood, adding, “So I’m reliving all of those things now because I’m afraid that my son will ever feel that I left him for anything, for any reason, and for any amount of time.”

It’s no secret that Minaj has been in the midst of an internet feud with 23-year-old Latto for the past few days, and while her Interview Mag profile doesn’t address that, it does find the Queen artist reflecting on why she avoids collaborating with other artists, and even admitting that before Drake, she was asked to appear on Gunna’s DS4EVER track, “P Power,” but just couldn’t get into the song due to its overtly sexual nature.

“A lot of the girls that came before me, they really were those sexual beings, and I was so inspired by them. But I’m not like that, I’m more the goofy girl,” she told Pinkett-Smith. “Even some of the new male rappers—I turned down a Gunna song because it was just moaning and groaning on the track, but Drake ended up doing it and it worked great for them.”

She continued, “And free Gunna by the way, I have to make sure I say that. But it’s just like, I told her I’m not there. I said, “Look, sweetheart, I’ve put this song on 50 times to try to write to it. I can’t. I’m just not in that moment right now.” Not saying that I’m not a freak with my husband, you understand?”

Read Nicki Minaj’s full chat with Interview Magazine here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]