Sad news is coming out of the NFL world today as it was revealed that former cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was murdered in front of a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Following the shooting, Dennard was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that proved to be deadly. At the time of writing this, authorities are investigating what happened, although they are most certainly treating it as a homicide. He was pronounced dead during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 16th. As TMZ reports, an official autopsy has been set for Tuesday, October 17th.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Dennard played in the NFL during his early to mid-20s and got to play for three teams. The three teams in question are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, and even the New York Giants. His loss is extremely unfortunate, and only time will tell what the motive here was. Hopefully, everyone gets answers in relation to this senseless shooting.

Our thoughts go out to Dennard’s family during this extremely difficult time.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates pertaining to this story. This remains a developing story that we will continue to keep track of.

[Via]