Drew Barrymore says that she hasn’t been in “an intimate relationship” since 2016, when she and her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, split up. Explaining in a blog post, she argued that physical intimacy doesn’t “mean” love.

“I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way,” she wrote.

(Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

She continued: “I’ve been intimidated. I’ve been triumphant. I’ve been asked to be educated in every way I can be.”

Barrymore added that her divorce has made her more “cautious” with regard to her personal life.

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” Barrymore explained. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level.”

“I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!” she added.

Barrymore clarified that she does not “hate sex” but instead has “finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing.”

Barrymore currently hosts her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is distributed by CBS. She’s interviewed a number of celebrities on the program since its debut in 2020, including Justin Long, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Adam Sandler, and more.

