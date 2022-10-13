Rory Farrell has made comments about dozens and maybe even hundreds of rappers throughout his podcast career. From The Joe Budden Podcast to New Rory & Mal, Farrell has spoken on some of the biggest artists in the world. While he has certainly had negative things to say, he has also shown love to those who deserve it.

Over the years, there have been times when he has been critical of Jack Harlow’s skill, however, he has praised the rapper for his most recent projects. Unfortunately, Harlow’s team hasn’t gotten the message as they have effectively banned Farrell from his concerts.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Express

On the latest episode of New Rory & Mal, Farrell spoke about the time DJ Drama left him tickets to a Harlow show. As Farrell was headed to the show, he gets a call from a woman who laced into him, telling him that he was a Harlow hater and that he had no place at the show. Simply put, Farrell has been blacklisted from all future Harlow concerts.

“So I’m on my way there in an Uber and Drama calls me, which I’m thinking, ‘oh, alright, do I need to get in there a certain time?’ ‘Cause I’m already late. So I say ‘I’m on the way should I go to will-call?’” Farrell began. “The phone is then taken away from [DJ Drama] and what sounds like a…woman – I took it as someone that was a woman…who starts to curse me the f*ck out and say that ‘only people that support Jack Harlow are allowed in the building tonight. turn your Uber the f*ck around, you white piece of sh*t.'”

Harlow himself has not spoken on this situation, and for the most part, Farrell seems to be at peace with his team’s decision. Either way, it is a very odd situation to find oneself in.