One thing is for sure and two things are for certain: any interview with Boosie Badazz is going to be an attention-grabber. The Louisiana icon regularly sits down with Hip Hop-centered platforms and gives his unfiltered takes on just about anything. While his opinions aren’t always welcomed with open arms, his comments are known to become viral standouts on social media.

This week, prepare for another Boosie takeover now that Drink Champs has teased its upcoming episode with the rapper. In a clip shared this morning (October 12), Boosie looked comfortable at the Drink Champs table as he discussed how social media was the downfall of marriages.

“Social media f*cked up everything. It made more avenues for money, but it f*cked up everything,” said Boosie. “Marriages. Everything. At first, your b*tch used to just see the n*ggas at work, you, and that’s it! And come home! That’s all she had to look at! Now, she got 30,000 n*ggas to look at.”

The hosts could only laugh at Boosie’s observation.

“And she hypnotized by all the other b*tches. Those b*tches gettin’ sh*t on Instagram that she ain’t gettin’!” Boosie continued. “So, all that time that don’t put in with no money?! It f*cked up everything.”

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The rapper did offer a take for men, as well. “All you had to do was look at your side b*tches, your b*tches at work, your b*tch at home, and come back. That’s all we had. Couple side b*tches from the other side of town. Now, you hypnotized. You look at your b*tch and you see a thousand b*tches look better. Lookin’ way better than your b*tch.”

“It’s f*cked up. It made us hoes, bruh! It made us hoes.”

Although his delivery may have been crass to some, Boosie isn’t alone in his argument, as many agreed with him. Check out the clip below and let us know if you’re looking forward to his appearance on Drink Champs.