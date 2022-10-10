We have another newcomer on the block who is hoping to have her time in the spotlight. Passhon, a take on the word “passion,” recently shared her dance-ready track “Shoot The Club Up,” a song that was included on her newly-released project, GMB Season.

Passhon is an independent artist who has been grinding for years. “Shoot the Club Up” received production credits from Grammy-winning DJ Luney Tunez, and her bars are also receiving attention from her hitmaking peers. On GMB Season, Passhon stands alone on seven tracks, and it helps prove that she can weather a storm solo-dolo.

“If you feel like you can’t do something, you are very wrong,” said the artist. “Both of my parents were addicted to drugs, my high school sweetheart got shot up and is paralyzed forever, my kids father was sentenced to 121 years in prison when my oldest was two and I was pregnant with my youngest… If I overcame adversity, so can you.”

Streama GMB Season and let us know what you think.

