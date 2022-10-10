Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is known for cracking jokes on social media. Whether he’s providing commentary on different topics or talking about his lifestyle in a comedic way, he never seizes to keep his followers entertained.

His recent attempt at garnering laughs involved the Miami Heat basketball team. While doing some work at the arena, the rapper hopped on the internet to make a revelation.

“I’m back here with the players, I came to use the stall. I just realized they don’t [have] any normal stalls for a regular dude that’s just six foot,” he said into the camera. He further emphasized that the toilets hit his navel before laughing and saying, “These tall motherf*ckers.”

After the bathroom trouble was resolved, Rozay shared some content of him at the stadium with his 16 million Instagram followers. As he walked down the team’s championship alley, he marveled at the vast collage of photos.

“Three rings, y’all know what it is. This is the historic, the legendary, Miami Heat empire,” he stated.

Before ending the video, Ross explained why his jersey number was 61. “This what I made All-Dade with when I played football. Number 61, so I rep 6-1 on everything,” he said.

Without revealing what he was doing with the team, he captioned the video, “We up to something [eyes emoji.].” Stay tuned to see what the hip-hop artist has in store with the Miami Heat.