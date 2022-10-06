In 2007, Rich Boy stormed the charts with his now-classic hit “Throw Some D’s,” but these days, his fans are concerned about his mental health. Rich Boy, real name Marece Benjamin Richards, was reportedly arrested and thrown in jail on Friday, September 30. While details have been scarce, charges against the rapper include domestic assault and harassment. These accusations followed a supposed altercation between Marece and his parents.

A video soon moved through social media of the rapper arguing with an older man. In the short clip, Rich Boy can be seen shirtless and barefoot holding a pair of long-handled branch cutters, called loopers, while exchanging heated words with an unknown individual.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

It has been speculated that this encounter may be linked to the charges Marece received on Friday. However, nothing has been shared publicly to confirm this speculation. After his arrest, the musician was held in a Mobile correctional facility, according to public records. Onlookers interested in this case will have to wait for more details to be released.

This isn’t Rich Boy’s first altercation with law enforcement. In 2005, Marece, alongside his brother Irvin Richards Jr., was faced with attempted assault charges. According to the suit, an accountant was driving home one night when the Cadillac in front of him, reportedly occupied by Marece and Irvin, began shooting at the victim. The gunfire reportedly came from Irvin, who shot and injured the accountant using an assault rifle. Irvin served a 10-year sentence, while the rapper walked away with probation.

Years later, the victim continued to pursue the brothers, filing a civil suit for almost $350,000 in damages. The litigation continues to be disputed to this day.