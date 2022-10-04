Kanye West’s Adidas relationship has been fractured, although it has not stopped the brand from coming out with new Yeezys. Ye claims these new models have been released without his wishes, yet Adidas continues to drop them. The Yeezy brand is a money-making machine, and that won’t stop anytime soon. In fact, a new Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is reportedly on the way, and as you can see, this new model is called “Fade Salt.”

Based on the official images, you can tell that this is yet another neutral colorway from the Yeezy brand. The upper is covered in white, grey, and black, with very little variation aside from those three shades. The 700 V3 is a solid vessel for this color scheme, but if you are looking for something colorful, you will certainly not find it over here.

If you are a fan of these and want to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 8th for a price of $210 USD over at adidas.com/Yeezy. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas