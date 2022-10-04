Tyler, The Creator is skipping out on the 2022 installment of his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival in California. Chris Clancy, Tyler’s long-time manager, confirmed that the show would be returning in 2023 in a statement to Billboard.

“It’s really not that deep,” Clancy said. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Tyler launched The Call Me When You Get Lost tour in support of his Grammy-winning album. The 34-date tour brought Tyler, The Creator across North America with openers Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown.

Earlier this year, reports revealed that Tyler earned some big bucks off of the tour. The Call Me When You Get Lost tour earned upwards of $33M by the time it ended.

The last time Tyler, The Creator hosted Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, it resulted in the infamous Drake moment. Though many believed Tyler was bringing Frank Ocean on stage as his special guest during the 2019 iteration of the show, The Boy popped out with a medley of records from his catalog at Tyler’s request. Unfortunately, the crowd booed him off the stage.

The 2019 installment took place at the Dodger’s Stadium with artists like 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Solange, Summer Walker, and more hitting the stage.

In related news, Tyler, The Creator will be appearing in the upcoming season of Big Mouth, which debuts on October 28th.

