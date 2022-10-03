Dak Prescott has been spending the last three weeks at home as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is nursing a thumb injury that required surgery. There is hope that Prescott will be able to come back soon, especially since he is already starting to feel better.

Luckily, the team’s backup Cooper Rush has been playing very well in Prescott’s absence and he is even 3-0 right now. This could create a bit of a quarterback controversy, especially since Dak was having himself a poor showing during the early stages of his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Putting all of that to the side, Dak is getting himself some impressive ice that will certainly turn some heads. According to TMZ, the QB went to Jason of Beverley Hills where he got himself a “D4K” chain which is made with real diamonds and white gold. This piece is reportedly made of flawless diamonds and there are actually 35 carats worth of them.

In total, this piece is worth a whopping $100K although it appears to be worth every penny. After all, Dak can afford it on his massive Cowboys salary.

