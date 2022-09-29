The West Coast vibes are high this Thursday as Kamaiyah just blessed us with a quick three-song effort. This morning, the Oakland artist came through with 3 Nights In Seattle. Even though it’s a brief effort to hold fans over until her follow-up to Divine Timing comes, it emphasizes her versatility while remaining cohesive with each project.

3 Nights In Seattle kicks off with the lowkey, Seddy Hendrinx-assisted, “Can’t Lose,” before diving into the breezy West Coast bounce on “Money Calls.” On “Going Big,” Kamaiyah issues a reminder to her naysayers that she’s going to keep leveling up, no matter what they have to say.

Check out the latest offering from Kamaiyah below and let us know which song on 3 Nights In Seattle is your favorite in the comment section.