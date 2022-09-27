Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.

Last month, the impassioned designer went on a week-long social media rant, blasting Adidas and GAP for allegedly “stealing his designs and lying to him.” During his Internet rampage, Kanye decided that it was time to “go at it alone,” while demanding to sever ties with the fashion corporations. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience,” he told Bloomberg.

Kanye West poses during the finale of Yeezy Season 2 in 2015 – (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy)

While many slammed West for his quarrelsome approach to the situation, others praised the DONDA star for taking a stand and taking matters into his own hands. After running in to Ye at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, Erykah Badu penned a sweet message to her “friend Ye”, letting him know that she supports him and his movement.

“Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @ricardotisci,” the songstress penned alongside a photo of her and Kanye. “By the way. Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going.” The Window Seat singer went on to honor her dear friend and his work, adding, “IN ESSENCE. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all I get it. @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there”

The sweet message comes on the heels of Kanye appearing on Good Morning America, admitting that radio host Sway had the answers back in 2013 when he told College Dropout star to “cut the middle man” and fund his own brand. Share your thoughts below.