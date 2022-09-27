Lonzo Ball has been going through it as of late. The Bulls’ star point guard had to undergo a second knee surgery as of late as the first one he got couldn’t solve his issues. Since undergoing the initial surgery, Ball has continued to suffer from soreness in his knee, and he isn’t getting better at a rate that one would expect.

The Bulls have expressed a lot of concern over this reality which makes sense when you consider just how much Lonzo means to this team. They were playing incredibly well with him on the roster, and now, there is no telling what might happen to the Bulls’ chemistry if Lonzo can’t get back on the floor.

Yesterday, Lonzo Ball took part in media day with the Bulls where he was asked questions about his knee. This is where Lonzo revealed that he has issues jumping, running, and even walking up and down stairs. His knee still gives him problems and no one knows how to fix it.

“This is something I’ve never dealt with,” he said. “Even the doctors are surprised a little bit.

We’ve reported quite a bit on Lonzo’s situation, and there is no denying that it has been difficult for the young star. He is getting better at the right time, and it’s unfortunate that this injury is keeping him out.

